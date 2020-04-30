Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Langenberg & Company raised Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,258. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.07. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

