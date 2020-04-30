Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

NYSE:COR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.50. The stock had a trading volume of 428,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.94. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $126.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,914,886.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $478,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

