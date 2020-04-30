Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,536. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $9.20 on Wednesday, reaching $187.56. 2,957,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,070. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

