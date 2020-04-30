Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.25. 229,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.