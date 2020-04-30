Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Invests $805,000 in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 1,390.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

ESGE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 744,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $37.09.

