Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.23. 48,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5179 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

