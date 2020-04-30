Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,622 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $218,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Watsco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $163.25. The stock had a trading volume of 197,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,171. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

