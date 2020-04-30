Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,051 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. 2,459,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,794. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

