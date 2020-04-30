Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 270 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.67. 1,322,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,027. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.