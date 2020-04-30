Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,710,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,181.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 149,961 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. 110,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,446. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

