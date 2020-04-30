Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,200 iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.83. 637,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

