Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Novartis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,953,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

