Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes $733,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000.

MDY traded up $12.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.43. 1,559,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.69. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.1098 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

