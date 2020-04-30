Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,106,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,716,000 after buying an additional 263,525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,404,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,967,000 after purchasing an additional 432,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.03 on Wednesday, reaching $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

