Prologis Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

