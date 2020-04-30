Prologis Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.
Prologis has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 126.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prologis to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.
NYSE:PLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Prologis news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.
