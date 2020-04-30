Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $280,213.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

