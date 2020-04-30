ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at $199,000.

BATS:CSM traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,322 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

