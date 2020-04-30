ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading 15% Higher

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.62, 186,946 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 104,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)
ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.