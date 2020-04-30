ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) Trading 15% Higher

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)’s share price traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.75 and last traded at $82.62, 186,946 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 104,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

