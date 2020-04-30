ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Shares Gap Down to $17.91

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $17.91. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 231,465 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.69% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.