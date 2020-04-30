PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) (OTCBB:PSBQ) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.
PSB Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.41.
PSB Holdings Inc (Wisconsin) Company Profile
