PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.PTC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.35 EPS.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. 1,552,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,966. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.88. PTC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 179.39 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.18.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $160,988.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,493.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,093.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $251,808 over the last ninety days. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

