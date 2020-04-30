Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Up 17.5%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)’s share price shot up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.11, 118,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 88,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on PZN. ValuEngine lowered Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,144,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 620,033 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 70,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4,317.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.52% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

