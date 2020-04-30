QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.69-2.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.83 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on QTS shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE QTS traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $63.42. 9,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,549. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

