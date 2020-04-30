QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.69-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $523-537 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.38 million.QTS Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.69-2.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.54. 14,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,549. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.