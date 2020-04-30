QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.QUALCOMM also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.80 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.97. 11,924,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,513,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

