Raise Production (CVE:RPC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Raise Production Inc (CVE:RPC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 44000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$923,826.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

Raise Production Company Profile (CVE:RPC)

Raise Production Inc, an oilfield service company, focuses on utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase production in conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells. The company offers high angle lift solution (HALS) that provides an artificial lift solution for the build and vertical section of a horizontal wellbore.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Raise Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raise Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.