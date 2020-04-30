Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNDB. TheStreet cut Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

