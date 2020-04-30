Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:RNDB traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,653. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNDB. TheStreet cut Randolph Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

