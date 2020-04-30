Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 9.4% Higher

Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) traded up 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.15, 8,016,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 12,264,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $1.05 to $3.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 903,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

