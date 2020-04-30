Rapids Reaches 1-Day Volume of $543.00 (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $212,014.61 and $543.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.02526291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00201806 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00061761 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00044237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.