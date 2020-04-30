Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 to $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.27. Rayonier also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.15 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RYN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

