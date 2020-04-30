Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 778,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. 205,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $485.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.57. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Re/Max by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 2,269.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.