Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.43, approximately 1,586,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,788,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $1,338,260. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 143,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

