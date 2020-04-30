Regis Management CO LLC Buys 10,020 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 67.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

EEM traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 34,463,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,984,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

