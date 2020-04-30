Regis Management CO LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,309 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 1,276,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,550. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.42.

