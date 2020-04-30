Regis Management CO LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,103.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after buying an additional 275,071 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,958,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,903,000 after buying an additional 2,377,638 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $712,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. 2,150,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,262. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

