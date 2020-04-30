Regis Management CO LLC Has $217,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,030,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,931,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 900,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,949. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.9467 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

