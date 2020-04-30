Regis Management CO LLC Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.05. 11,024,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.26. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

