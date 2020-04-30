Regis Management CO LLC Has $5.58 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $5,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,643,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 978.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 2,349,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

