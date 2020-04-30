Regis Management CO LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Regis Management CO LLC reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,085 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.