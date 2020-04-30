Regis Management CO LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

