Regis Management CO LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.06 on Wednesday, reaching $411.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,681,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

