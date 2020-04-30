Regis Management CO LLC Sells 11,487 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Regis Management CO LLC lessened its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 0.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.72. The company had a trading volume of 497,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,428. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.27. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,193 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,154. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

