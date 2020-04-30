Regis Management CO LLC Sells 13,501 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,501 shares during the quarter. AlarmCom accounts for approximately 1.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned approximately 0.27% of AlarmCom worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $1,446,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,985.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,963 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. 392,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,608. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

