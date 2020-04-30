Regis Management CO LLC Sells 38,901 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Regis Management CO LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,901 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 84,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.29. 1,273,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.