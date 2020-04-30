Regis Management CO LLC Sells 5,414 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Regis Management CO LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

ACWI stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,434,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $81.75.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.