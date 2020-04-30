Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Announces Earnings Results

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 38,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,103. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. Also, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

