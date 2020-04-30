Revelo Resources (CVE:RVL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.08

Revelo Resources Corp (CVE:RVL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.69.

Revelo Resources Company Profile (CVE:RVL)

Revelo Resources Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It has a portfolio of 26 projects covering approximately 204,000 hectares located along proven mineral belts in northern Chile. The company was formerly known as Iron Creek Capital Corp.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Revelo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.