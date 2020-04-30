RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

RingCentral stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $225.28. 1,242,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,170. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -352.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $256.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.48.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $127,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.70, for a total transaction of $6,092,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,664,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock valued at $35,533,317 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

