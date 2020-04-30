Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Trading Up 9.4%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) traded up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35, 8,349,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,962,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.