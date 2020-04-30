Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-7.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 3-6.5% to $6.26-6.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.20 billion.Rockwell Automation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.90-7.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $7.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.66. 72,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,168. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 121.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total transaction of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

